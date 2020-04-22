Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Marisa Eisenberg from the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday's cases

State data released April 21 shows an uptick in both cases and deaths after several days of declining numbers. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 967 new cases and 232 new deaths, however, those new deaths included 95 deaths from the previous week.

Even so, 137 new deaths is up from the 77 deaths reported Monday. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll, which applies to 95 deaths reported Tuesday. This accounts for spikes in the death toll on April 10 and April 16.

The state's total number of cases is now 32,967 and the death toll is at 2,700.

The ages of people who have died from COVID-19 in Michigan ranges from 5 to 107 years old.

