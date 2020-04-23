Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Governor expands unemployment criteria

According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the order expands the state’s workshare program, offering more tools to employers to reduce layoffs. It also extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting new employment but were unable to start their new position due to the pandemic.

The Michigan Unemployment Agency said Thursday that it has provided an estimated 820,000 unemployed Michigan workers $1.37 billion in benefits. The U.S. Dept. of Labor released numbers on April 23 showing that 1,178,021 Michiganders have filed for unemployment since March 15, with 134,119 workers filing claims just last week.

Wednesday's cases

There are 999 new cases and 113 new deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The total number of cases is now at 33,966 and the death toll is 2,813.

There was a spike in the death toll on Tuesday, after a several day decline, however, that was due in part to the addition of death certificates from the week prior. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll, which applies to 95 deaths reported Tuesday. This accounts for spikes in the death toll on April 10 and April 16.

The number of new deaths reported Wednesday is lower than the day prior, but higher when put up against Monday's death toll of 77.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 655 cases and 25 deaths, and the Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 57 cases and no deaths.

Kent County's case count rose to 757 on Wednesday, up by 131 cases since the day prior, which is the highest day-to-day increase for the county.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Wednesday headlines:

