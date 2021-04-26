Coronavirus updates, April 26: Over 6,500 cases reported for Sunday & Monday; 35 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday and Monday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,524 for Sunday and Monday. Today's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, April 24th.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,262 per day. The state health department has confirmed 825,844 total cases. The death toll now stands at 17,324; 35 deaths were reported for Sunday and Monday.

Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially.

Medical professionals point to more contagious variants, the state's pullback on restrictions to limit crowds and COVID fatigue as reasons for the surge, especially in rural, northern parts of the state that had largely avoided severe outbreaks.

Michigan has posted more new COVID-19 cases than any other state in the country over the past two weeks, which is all the more striking considering it has 10 million population and bigger states like California and Texas don’t have anywhere near the cases as Michigan.

Saturday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,698 new cases of COVID-19 and 121 deaths Saturday. Of those deaths, 91 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The state health department has confirmed 819,320 total cases. The death toll now stands at 17,289.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

