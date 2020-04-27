Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update at 4 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Monday. She will be joined by the state's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 575 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The case count has been fluctuating over the past 10 days, peaking at 1,350 on Friday before dipping to 562 on Saturday.

The state also reported the lowest daily death count in nearly a month. There were 41 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total to 3,315. On March 29, the death toll was at 29 before it started to consistently climb.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported 1,031 cases with 32 deaths. MDOC is working to test an entire Branch County prison, which houses 1,400 inmates. The Federal Corrections Institute reports 81 cases and one death.

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop. There are 2,757 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, including 871 on ventilators and 1,099 in critical care. There have been 724 people discharged from the hospital.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 9%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

