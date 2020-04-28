GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are now 39,262 confirmed cases in the state. Today's case count is leap from Monday's 432, which was the lowest daily number of cases in over a month.

The state recorded 160 deaths Tuesday, which included 40 deaths from a review of death certificate data.The death toll has reached 3,567.

There are 1,074 cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections and 38 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute reports 82 cases and one death.

►See cumulative data here.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The number of hospitalizations continues to drop. There are 2,623 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, including 801 on ventilators and 1,027 in critical care. There have been 548 people discharged from the hospital.

The state health department is updating the number of recoveries on Saturdays. Current data shows that 8,342 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan. This is an increase of about 5,000 from last Saturday. A recovery is counted as a confirmed COVID-19 patient who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 9%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing criteria

Rite Aid has expanded COVID-19 testing criteria to include individuals 18 and older experiencing any of the symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.



Rite Aid currently offers self-swab testing sites at 25 store locations across eight states through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

►Read more here.

US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks

Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because it could conflict with stay-home orders in some states.

The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.

Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

►Read more here.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, making the total 38,210. This is the lowest daily case count since March 23.

There were 92 new deaths reported. The total death toll has reached 3,407.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 1,048 cases and 37 deaths. There are 785 cases at one facility, the Lakeland Correctional Institute in Branch County.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.