Coronavirus updates, April 29: State reports 3,623 daily cases, 109 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Thursday, April 29.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's Cases

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,623 new daily cases and 109 deaths.

The death toll is now at 17,576 with 837,514 total cases being reported.

Whitmer unveils plan for final stages of reopening state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Vacc to Normal” plan Thursday, which she said will set Michigan on a pathway towards normality.

Earlier this year, Whitmer shared her goal of getting 70% of Michiganders ages 16 years and older vaccinated. To reach this goal, the MI Vacc to Normal plan lays out four vaccination-based milestones. And while the number of vaccinated Michiganders hasn’t reached 70% yet, the governor said we are moving in the right direction.

Whitmer gets second dose in Grand Rapids

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids this week to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, April 29, Whitmer was joined by six Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic in DeVos Place. Whitmer got her second dose of the Pfizer.

Wednesday's Cases

Wednesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,371 new cases and 38 deaths.

The death toll is now at 17,467 with 833,891 total cases being reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

