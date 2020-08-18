Coronavirus updates, Aug. 18: Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Hope College

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Hope College

Hope College confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that some students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just one day after the start of classes.

A Hope spokesperson said that the college discovered the positive cases while doing routine back-to-school screenings and wants to assure members of this community to not be concerned.

Hope is testing all employees and students before returning to campus for the semester, and the majority of positive cases were in students who hadn't gotten to campus yet. They are isolating at home. There are fewer than five student cases on campus. The students with COVID-19 are quarantined in housing specifically set aside for isolation.

Drive-up COVID-19 testing in Grand Haven

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health and the City of Grand Haven is partnering with NxGen MDx to provide drive-through testing on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 18 through Sept. 8, the organizations announced Tuesday.

The testing will be located at the Grand Haven Community Center (422 Fulton Street, Grand Haven, Michigan, 49417).

Results for the testing will be reported within 24 to 48 hours of sample receipt. The test is used to detect current infection with the virus that causes coronavirus.

Monday's cases

In the state's Monday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 465 cases of coronavirus Monday. The total is now 93,185.

There was one death reported; the death toll has reached 6,325.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.