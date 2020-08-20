Coronavirus updates, Aug. 20: 2020 Amway River Bank Run goes virtual

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Aug. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Organizers cancel in-person 2020 Amway River Bank Run

The 2020 Amway River Bank Run will transition to a virtual race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be drive-thru festivities on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Millennium Park in Walker.

The River Bank Run will not be hosting the annual 25K National Championship this year, as it cannot be done in person. There will also not be any prize money associated with the year's race.

Whitmer assessing if businesses can open after long closures

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she's reassessing the risk of opening Michigan businesses that have been closed for months under her orders to curb the coronavirus.

Whitmer said her office is working with the state health department to “drill down” into closed businesses and studying what's happening in other states.

State requires COVID-19 testing for department of corrections

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon signed off on an order that requires weekly testing for staff members who work at facilities where COVID-19 cases are present. In addition, any new employees, anyone with symptoms and anyone who has been in contact with someone with the virus must also be tested.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 616 new cases, bringing the state total to 94,278.

The state reported 9 deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 6,349.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

