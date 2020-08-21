Coronavirus updates, Aug. 21: Whitmer signs 'Return to Learn', FEMA approves $300 unemployment aid for MI

Here are the live updates for Friday, Aug. 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan National Guard assisting with no-cost COVID-19 testing in Ottawa County

The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this weekend in Grand Haven and Hudsonville.

Testing will be held in Grand Haven, Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to noon, at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Avenue.

Testing will be held in Hudsonville, Monday, Aug. 24, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Hudsonville Freshman Campus, 3370 Allen Street.

FEMA approves Whitmer's request for $300 unemployment aid

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for additional federal aid for unemployed Michiganders was approved.

The United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) approved the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s application for funding that would provide an additional $300 per week payment to those receiving unemployment benefits.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said in a release Friday.

Gov. Whitmer signs 'Return to Learn' bills

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bipartisan “Return to Learn” bills she and legislative leaders agreed upon last week.

The bill package outlines new, more flexible instructional requirements for the 2020-2021 school year. It also provides significant financial stability to districts by primarily using last year’s pupil count to determine this year’s funding levels.

GRPS prepares for virtual school with meal program and parent recommendations

Next week, Grand Rapids Public Schools students will be firing up their devices, and logging into their virtual classrooms for their first day of school.

A big concern about virtual learning has been students’ access to meals they typically get at school. GRPS offers free breakfast and lunch to all of its students, but since they aren't in class it has set up Grab & Go Meal Sites.

The district also wants to ensure parents and students are prepared, including making sure students are enrolled, have access to necessary technology and internet, and the correct login information.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 419 daily cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The total is now 94,697.

There were 19 deaths recorded, but seven of those came from a review of death certificate data. The remaining 11 deaths were identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is 6,368.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

