Coronavirus updates, Aug. 24: 868 daily cases reported, total cases surpass 97,000

Here are the live updates for Monday, Aug. 24.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Monday's cases

In the state's Monday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 97,660.

There were also 4 deaths reported today. The death toll is now 6,397.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 21. It shows that 72,580 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are declining. There are 633 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 91 on ventilators, and 178 in critical care as of Aug. 24.

Sunday's cases

In the state's Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 768 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 96,792.

There were also 4 deaths reported today. The death toll is now 6,393.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

