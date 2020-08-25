Coronavirus updates, Aug. 25: Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Aug. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cases at Central Michigan University rise, Eastern delays return to campus

Central Michigan University has 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to students returning to campus a week ago, bringing the total up to 79. After a party was broken up on Friday, the university says anyone who hosts or attends large parties could be fined or suspended.

In Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan University students won't be learning in person until September 20th. The university says the move-in delay is in response to seeing cases on the rise at other college campuses.

Monday's cases

In the state's Monday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 868 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 97,660.

There were also 4 deaths reported today. The death toll is now 6,397.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.