Coronavirus updates, Aug. 27: Case total nears 100,000

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Aug. 27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 758 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 99,958.

There were also 16 deaths reported Thursday making the death toll 6,440. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the deaths announced today include 15 deaths identified during a records review.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 21. It shows that 72,580 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are declining. There are 611 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 85 on ventilators, and 147 in critical care as of Aug. 26.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Grandville Public Schools staff member tested positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Grandville Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive works at Grand View Elementary.

According to an email sent to parents, the staff member was only at school for Monday’s half-day and the parents of the students that the staff member worked with have been contacted. Children who were in close contact with the person will be contacted by the Kent County Health Department.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 761 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 99,200.

There were also 7 deaths reported today. The death toll is now 6,424.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

