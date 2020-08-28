Coronavirus updates, Aug. 28: Michigan reaches 100,000 total cases

Here are the live updates for Friday, Aug. 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 741 daily cases Friday. The state has now recorded 100,699 total cases, surpassing 100,000 for the first time.

There were six deaths recorded. The death toll is now 6,446.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement as the state passed that grim milestone, saying Michiganders must work together to defeat the virus.

“Since the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in March, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves and their loved ones. And because we took some of the most aggressive actions against this virus in the nation, Michigan is faring far better than other states in terms of new cases and deaths, and our economy is moving closer to where it was in March. The same cannot be said for other states that closed down late and reopened early – states like Florida and Texas. Michigan has shown the rest of the country what it means to take aggressive action against COVID-19, but our work is far from over. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a very real threat to our families, our brave frontline workers, and our economy," the statement read in part.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 21. It shows that 72,580 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are declining. There are 611 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 85 on ventilators, and 164 in critical care as of Aug. 27.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

MDHHS: $25M grant for PPE for medical facilities

A $25 million grant program for personal protective equipment (PPE) will allow medical facilities and other providers to keep their staff and patients safe, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

The grant will assist facilities facing increased costs for PPE as they provide critical services to Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Grant awards of up to $250,000 will be made based on the number of client-facing workers at each facility.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 758 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 99,958.

There were also 16 deaths reported Thursday making the death toll 6,440.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

