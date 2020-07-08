Coronavirus updates, Aug. 7: Food assistance extended through August

Here are the live updates for Friday, Aug. 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Model projects US could have nearly 300,000 coronavirus deaths by December

A key coronavirus model that's been cited by the White House now projects nearly 300,000 Americans may die from coronavirus by December.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said on Thursday it is now projecting 295,011 COVID-19 deaths by Dec. 1, but said more than 66,000 lives could be saved if people consistently wear a mask.

Michigan National Guard assisting with free COVID-19 testing in Southwest Michigan

The Michigan National Guard will be assisting with free COVID-19 testing in Watersmeet and Allegan on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Testing in Watermseet will be at Northern Waters Casino, 5384 US-45, Watersmeet, MI 49969 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Central Time).

Testing in Allegan will be at Allegan County Human Services, 3255 122nd Ave. #300, Allegan, MI 49010 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Eastern time).

Both sites will offer drive-thru testing at no cost. Appointments are not required.

Food assistance extended for 350,000 Michigan families through August

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday about 350,000 families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of August.

Michigan previously approve additional assistance from March through July as a response to COVID-19. This is being extended with the approval from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Those eligible will continue to see food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Aug. 30, with some seeing payments on Aug. 20.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health of Human Services reported 722 cases of coronavirus Thursday. The total is now 85,429.

There were 26 deaths recorded, but 17 of those came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,247.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

