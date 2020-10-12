Coronavirus updates, Dec. 10: Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Dec. 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to provide a COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Panel gives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine final look Thursday before US decision

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.

The FDA panel functions like a science court that will pick apart the data and debate — in public and live-streamed — whether the shot is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use. The non-government experts specialize in vaccine development, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is expected to follow the committee’s advice, although it is not required to do so.

Ford Airport's COVID-19 testing site opens

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport's new COVID-19 testing site opened to the community Thursday morning. The airport is one of the first in the nation to open a testing site on its property.

The drive-up, no-appointment-needed site will offer both rapid antigen tests, which provide results in 15 minutes, and molecular PCR tests, which provide results in 24-48 hours. The testing site will initially be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The airport said those wishing to be tested do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms or a doctor’s referral.

Cost for the testing will be $75 for the rapid antigen, $125 for the molecular PCR or $160 for both tests. The Ford Airport is partnering with TACKL Health, which does not currently accept health insurance.

All Rockford schools to continue remote learning until 2021

Students at Rockford public schools will spend the rest of 2020 at home. Superintendent Dr. Mike Shibler announced all schools in the district will remain in remote learning through December 18, the start of the district's winter break.

Now his concern turns to winter break and Christmas. His goal is to have everyone back to in-person learning after the break ends on January 4. But in order for that to happen, he urges that students and their families must follow safety precautions over the holiday.

Wednesday's cases

Wednesday the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 415,200 with the death toll reaching 10,213.

There were 4,905 cases reported Wednesday and 75 deaths from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

