Coronavirus updates, Dec. 11: MDHHS to provide COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.

Here are the live updates for Friday, Dec. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

MDHHS to provide COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, joined by MDHHS Division of Immunizations director Robery Swanson will provide an update regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Michigan at 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

The two will talk about the distribution of the vaccine, priority groups for vaccination and efficacy and safety information currently available.

Watch that live here in this story and on 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Facebook page.

Thursday's cases

Thursday the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 421,137 with the death toll reaching 10,395.

There were 5,937 cases reported Thursday and 182 deaths from the virus.

The deaths announced today includes 132 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

