Coronavirus updates, Dec. 17: State updates priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Dec. 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna receives public review before FDA panel vote

A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic Thursday as government advisers convened for a public review of its safety and effectiveness.

It's the next-to-last step for the vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The panel of physicians and medical researchers is expected to endorse it, followed by the Food and Drug Administration's OK within hours or days.

State updates priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its priority groups for vaccination administration to include 16-year-olds and pregnant women.

The expanded guidance will allow people 16 years of age or older to get the vaccine if they have a high risk for severe COVID-19 infection because of underlying medical conditions.

The information concerning pregnant women getting the vaccine has also been updated to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that pregnant women may be offered the vaccine within priority groups upon consultation with their doctor.

COVID-19 testing event in Battle Creek on Dec. 17

As part of its Neighborhood Testing Site strategy, the Michigan Department of the Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a pop-up testing site being offered on Thursday, Dec. 17 in Battle Creek.

MDHHS is working with community partners including churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations to host testing sites. The pop-up site is at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 485 Washington Avenue North, Battle Creek on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are needed for this walk-in event.

Wednesday's cases

Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,037 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths.

The total case count is at 446,752 with the death toll at 11,018.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

