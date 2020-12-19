Coronavirus updates, Dec. 19: State reports nearly 4,000 daily cases, recoveries surpass 284,000

Here are the live updates for Saturday, Dec. 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

Saturday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total confirmed case count of 458,852, with the death toll reaching 11,461.

There were 3,896 cases reported Saturday and 187 deaths from the virus, including 155 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Dec. 18. It shows that 284,731 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

MDHHS begins cautious re-opening of High Schools and indoor entertainment, modifying successful 'pause'

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated its epidemic order today to allow indoor activities where Michiganders can remain masked, as this has been scientifically shown to slow the virus.

This includes in-person learning at high schools and indoor entertainment venues. Casinos, bowling centers and movie theatres will be allowed to reopen with total capacity capped at 100; food and drink concessions closed; and social distancing requirements in place.

The new order is effective Monday, Dec. 21 and will last until Friday, Jan. 15.

West Michigan hospitals begin administering vaccine

Some West Michigan hospitals have started to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and even more will continue to do so Friday.

Both Metro Health and Holland Hospital will be giving healthcare workers the vaccine today.

Metro Health's initial shipment was around 970 doses, and more are expected in the coming months. The hospital said it analyzed it's staff's risk of exposure to determine who should get the first doses.

Mercy Health in Muskegon and Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids both started administering the vaccine yesterday. Mercy Health Muskegon received 1,950 doses and Mercy Health Saint Mary's received 975. The health system expects to get weekly shipments.

They are administering them on a voluntary basis to their healthcare workers that meet the CDC's criteria. Those employees are being given the opportunity to self-register and make an appointment to get the vaccine.

Friday's cases

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,180 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths.

The total case count is at 454,956 with the death toll at 11,274.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.