Coronavirus updates, Dec. 23: Allegan County Health Department receives Moderna vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Allegan County Health Department receives first COVID-19 vaccine allocation

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) has received its first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. ACHD staff and volunteers who will be vaccinating other individuals will be the first to receive the vaccine next week.

“It is incredibly humbling to be part of the team providing the COVID-19 vaccine to our community members,” said Personal Health Manager Lisa Letts. “We believe in the vaccine and the science that goes into developing a safe and effective vaccine. This is another tool that will bring us one step closer to a healthier Allegan County.”

ACHD will open phase 1A clinics in early January 2021, which will only serve healthcare workers who are not being vaccinated through a hospital or other organization.

AP: Michigan spent $135M on medical gear early in pandemic

Michigan spent more than $135 million on masks, gloves and other protective gear during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a nationwide Associated Press analysis of spending last spring. Back then, states were racing against time and each other to protect essential workers.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,082 daily cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The total is now 466,485.

MDHHS reported 173 deaths, bringing the death toll to 11,705.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

