Coronavirus updates, Dec. 26: 318,389 Michiganders have recovered since the onset of the pandemic

The state will report totals for Thursday and Friday and Saturday on Dec. 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total confirmed case count of 477,269, with the death toll reaching 12,029.

There were 7,341 cases reported for the three days and 254 deaths from the virus, including 188 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. Over the three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — the average number of new confirmed cases was 2,447 per day

The latest data on recoveries is from Wednesday, Dec. 13. It shows that 318,389 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

France confirms case of new coronavirus variant

French health authorities have confirmed the country's first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in Britain and global travel restrictions.

A French man living in England arrived in France on Dec. 19 and tested positive for the new variant Friday, the French public health agency said in a statement. He had no symptoms and was isolating in his home in the central city of Tours.

Authorities were tracing the person’s contacts and laboratories were analyzing tests from several other people who may have the new variant, the statement said.

No new data Thursday or Friday due to holidays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that confirmed daily cases and deaths data would not be updated Dec. 23 or Dec. 24 due to the holidays.

The totals for the two days would be included in the Saturday, Dec. 26 update.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

