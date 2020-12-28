Coronavirus updates, Dec. 28: State reports over 3,000 cases, 60 deaths

Here are the live updates for Monday, Dec. 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's & Monday's cases

Monday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a two day case count of 3,239. Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state since Saturday, Dec. 26. Over the two days the average number of new confirmed cases was roughly 1,619 per day.

The total case count is 480,508. The death toll is at 12,089 with 60 deaths reported for Sunday and Monday.

The latest data on recoveries is from Wednesday, Dec. 23. It shows that 318,389 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

US House, Senate to vote on $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks

The U.S. House and Senate are expected to vote on a standalone bill to increase the economic impact payments from the newest COVID-19 relief aid from $600 to $2,000.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Christmas Eve said she would be bringing the House back to session Monday to hold a vote.

President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.

Tips for safely celebrating New Year's Eve amid COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance and steps for Americans to take to safely celebrate New Year's Eve.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said the U.S. is at a critical phase of the pandemic, with the worst probably still ahead.

Tips from the CDC included hand washing, continuing to wear cloth masks and public and social distancing. As well as how to gather safely and alternative ways to celebrate.

The CDC also said traveling can increase someone's chance of contracting the virus and issued travel safety tips. It said airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total confirmed case count of 477,269, with the death toll reaching 12,029.

There were 7,341 cases reported for the three days and 254 deaths from the virus, including 188 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. Over the three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — the average number of new confirmed cases was 2,447 per day.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.