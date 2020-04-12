Coronavirus updates, Dec. 3: Free COVID-19 testing, flu shots in Grand Rapids this weekend

Here are the live updates for Friday, Dec. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Free COVID-19 testing, flu shots in Grand Rapids this weekend

Cherry Health is partnering with several other organizations to host a free COVID-19 testing and flu shot event in Grand Rapids Saturday, Dec. 5.

It's happening at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, located at 510 Franklin St. SE.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those interested can pre-register at the Cherry Health website.

Cherry Health is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete, NAACP Greater Grand Rapids, Black Impact Collaborative, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and 411GR.com to offer the free services.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,146 cases Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 380,343.

There were 175 deaths recorded. The death toll is now 9,580.

The deaths announced today includes 112 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

