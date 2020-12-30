Coronavirus updates, Dec. 30: 4,222 new cases, 51 deaths reported

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Wednesday's Cases

The State of Michigan Department of Human Services announced 4,222 confirmed daily cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 488,144 cases.

There were 51 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday. In Michigan, the death toll is 12,333 from the virus.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Dec. 18. It shows that 284,731 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

UK approves use of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to authorize an easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine whose developers hope it will become the “vaccine for the world.” The approval and a shift in policy that will speed up rollout of the vaccine in the U.K. comes as a surge in infections threatens to swamp British hospitals.

The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorize emergency use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“The rollout will start on Jan. 4 and will really accelerate into the first few weeks of next year,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told told Sky News. Britain has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine.

U of M launches vaccination clinic in Michigan stadium

Forced to close its gates to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big House will reopen to play a critical role in the efforts to quickly vaccinate as many people as possible.

Hundreds of U of M employees and students are scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Michigan Stadium on Thursday. The health system has already vaccinated more than 6,000 healthcare workers and, through the opening of the Stadium and other planned locations, aims to deliver all vaccine doses received from the state.

Currently, Michigan Medicine is vaccinating only those workers and students who fall into the vaccine priority group Phase 1a, following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Colorado reports first US case of COVID-19 variant initially found in UK

Colorado leaders announced Tuesday that a man in Elbert County is infected with the COVID-19 variant that was previously reported in the United Kingdom.

This is the first confirmed case of the variant in the U.S., according to health officials.

The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 and notified the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) of the case.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

