Coronavirus updates, Dec. 7: State case total surpasses 404,000

Sunday's and Monday's cases

Monday the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 404,386 with the total death toll at 9,947. Monday there was a two day reported total of 9,35. Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day. The two daily death count is 93.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Dec. 4. It shows that 197,750 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 4,240 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 509 patients on ventilators as of Dec. 2.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Whitmer extends pause epidemic order by 12 days

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the current restrictions put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human services for 12 more days.

The State's three-week "pause" epidemic order was scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. However, Michigan hospital officials have urged leaders to extend the pause through the holiday season.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This is all about protecting our families and frontline workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all. With recent daily case counts averaging well above 6,000, the daily death toll at alarming levels and the risk of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, we must work together as Michiganders and listen to our health experts. This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, but there is light at the end of the tunnel."

The order will keep existing measures in place through Dec. 20 and does not include a blanket stay-home action.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,004 cases Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 395,036.

There were 193 deaths recorded, which includes 145 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is now 9,854.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

