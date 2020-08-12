Coronavirus updates, Dec. 8: Death toll surpasses 10,000 as 5,909 daily cases of COVID reported

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

MICHIGAN, USA — Tuesday's cases

Tuesday the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 410,295 with the death toll reaching 10,138.

There were 5,909 cases reported Tuesday and 191 deaths from the virus. The deaths announced today includes 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Dec. 4. It shows that 197,750 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 4,240 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 509 patients on ventilators as of Dec. 2.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Whitmer lowers flags to honor 10,000 lives lost

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for 10 days -- representing one day per 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season,” Whitmer said. “Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life. With a vaccine on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we each need to do our part until then. We will get through this together.”

Sunday's and Monday's cases

Monday the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 404,386 with the total death toll at 9,947. Monday there was a two day reported total of 9,35. Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day. The two daily death count is 93.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.