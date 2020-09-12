Coronavirus updates, Dec. 9: MDHHS to provide data update at 11:15 a.m.

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Dec. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

MDHHS to provide data update at 11:15 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host a data update with state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo.

Dr. Lyon-Callo will share updates on COVID-19 data trends across the state. MDHHS said there will also be information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, the trajectory of the virus in Michigan, and three key metrics that will be utilized in determining reopening schools, businesses and activities.

Follow this link to listen in live through ZOOM or watch it live on 13 ON YOUR SIDE and Facebook.

Ford Airport to serve as COVID-19 testing site starting Dec. 10

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will open a new COVID-19 testing site to the community starting Thursday, Dec. 10, becoming one of the first airports in the nation to do so.

The drive-up, no-appointment-needed site will offer both rapid antigen tests, which provide results in 15 minutes, and molecular PCR tests, which provide results in 24-48 hours. The testing site will initially be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The airport said those wishing to be tested do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms or a doctor’s referral.

Cost for the testing will be $75 for the rapid antigen, $125 for the molecular PCR or $160 for both tests. The Ford Airport is partnering with TACKL Health, which does not currently accept health insurance.

Tuesday's cases

Tuesday the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 410,295 with the death toll reaching 10,138.

There were 5,909 cases reported Tuesday and 191 deaths from the virus. The deaths announced today includes 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

►Read more from Tuesday's update here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.