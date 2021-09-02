Coronavirus updates, Feb. 9: Calvin University starting 2 week lockdown after uptick in COVID-19 cases

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Calvin University to start 2 week lockdown following uptick in COVID-19 cases

Starting Monday, Feb. 8 at midnight, Calvin University says it will observe a period of "enhanced physical distancing" after seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The physical distancing period will be observed for 14 days. Le Roy said the situation would be reassessed after 14 days to determine whether it needs to be extended.

During the 14-day lockdown, students should not gather with others -- on or off campus. Dining halls will remain open for takeout orders only, athletic activities are being evaluated by a team-by-team basis, and all public seating areas are closed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

MIOSHA: Another round of employers cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) recently announced another round of employers who have been cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.

MIOSHA said the employers were inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations, including twenty different workplaces that have failed in some way to protect workers and take safety precautions.

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant identified in West Michigan

Health officials in West Michigan have started to identify the first cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 (B.1.1.7).

This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the original virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50% more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. However, despite being more contagious, experts say the variant is not considered any more harmful than standard coronavirus.

Officials in Calhoun County have reported four cases -- none of which have required any medical attention. The variant was also identified in Kent, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties. Kent and Van Buren have one confirmed case each, while Kalamazoo County has four.

Monday's cases

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined case count of 1,769 for Sunday and Monday. The total case count is now 569,417.

The death toll is now at 14,905 with 11 deaths reported.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

