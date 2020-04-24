Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer expected to extend stay at home order

The stay at home order in Michigan that expires on May 1, may be extended as soon as today.

WLNS in Lansing is reporting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to extend the order until May 15.

According to the state, Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

Thursday's cases

The state reported 1,325 new cases and 164 new deaths, but 55 of those deaths have accumulated over a period longer than the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Michigan is 35,291 and the death toll is 2,977, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 759 cases and 28 deaths, and the Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 66 cases.

Kent County's case count has increased from 550 to 815 from Monday to Thursday. The director of the county's health department has attributed this spike to increased testing.

► View the cumulative data here.

