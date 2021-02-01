Coronavirus updates, Jan. 2: Nearly 9,000 new cases, 265 deaths reported for Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Here are the live updates for Saturday, Jan. 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total confirmed case count of 497,127, with the death toll reaching 12,598.

There were 8,983 cases reported for the three days and 265 deaths from the virus. Over the three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — the average number of new confirmed cases was 2,994 per day.

The latest data on recoveries is from Wednesday, Dec. 23. It shows that 318,389 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Spectrum Health preparing for next phase of COVID vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccine is here, but it may be a while still until you can get one.

"We strongly encourage people to get the vaccine," says Chad Tuttle, Senior Vice President of Operations at Spectrum Health. "We believe in the science and are excited about the science behind this vaccine."

But Tuttle says it's never too early to make a plan. While the hospital recommends it, he knows many are still uncertain.

US hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

The U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

US forgives surprise $14,000 fee to distillers for making hand sanitizer during pandemic

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday it will not require distilleries that stepped up to make hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic to pay thousands of dollars in surprise fees. There was fear that the fee could force the closure of some small distilleries.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

