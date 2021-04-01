Coronavirus updates, Jan. 4: MDHHS distributing 3.5 million free masks

Here are the live updates for Monday, Jan. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

MDHHS distributing 3.5 million free masks

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.

Free KN95 masks provided by MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHSS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.

"Masking right" includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, three-layered disposable masks or KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the mask correctly: having it secured over the nose and mouth and snugly fitting without gaps. KN95 masks are similar to but should not be confused with N95 masks that are intended for health care workers who are engaged as part of their work in higher-risk settings.

Residents who need masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. Find a distribution site at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.

Michigan National Guard members receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines

Three hundred Michigan National Guard members will receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations with doses received from the Department of Defense specifically for National Guard members. The vaccinations will be administered by Guard members who have also been supporting Michigan health care agencies, at the request of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total confirmed case count of 497,127, with the death toll reaching 12,598.

There were 8,983 cases reported for the three days and 265 deaths from the virus. Over the three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — the average number of new confirmed cases was 2,994 per day.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

