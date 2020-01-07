Coronavirus updates, July 1: 262 new cases, Whitmer shutdowns indoor bar service in parts of the state

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, July 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 new cases Tuesday, making the total 64,132.

The death toll rose by 4. The total death count is now 5,951.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 26. It shows that 51,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising slightly. There are 325 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 103 on ventilators, and 193 in critical care.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Whitmer shuts down indoor bar service in much of lower Michigan

The governor, citing recent outbreaks in East Lansing and other states, says this order is to protect the progress already made to curb the spread of COVID-19. Outdoor bar service will still be permitted.

Renewal dates for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations extended to Sept. 30

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which codify her previous executive orders and extended the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations.

Among the extensions outlined in the legislation, those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring between Feb. 1 and June 30 would have until Sept. 30, 2020 to have them renewed.

Whitmer signs bill for supplemental funding to support COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 690 on Wednesday, which appropriates nearly $880 million in federal funding to support various COVID-19 response actions across the state.

The supplemental budget includes a number of provisions that allow assist Michigan in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, help small business survive the economic hardships created by COVID-19, and ensures frontline workers are fairly compensated.

Grand Rapids Public Museum reopens July 1

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be open for members from July 1 through July 3, and open for the general public starting July 6.

The widely-popular Bodies Revealed exhibition will be extended until Sunday, Sept. 27.

Michigan ease restrictions on long-term care facility visits

Two orders signed Tuesday by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon allow exceptions to the restrictions as long as the facilities meet specific safety requirements, such as requiring masks during visits.

Visits to the facilities have been restricted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 373 new cases Tuesday, making the total 63,870.

The death toll rose by 32, which is highest daily death count since the beginning of June. The total death count is now 5,947.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

