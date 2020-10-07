Coronavirus updates, July 10: Michiganders required to wear masks

Here are the live updates for Friday, July 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

'Mask up, Michigan'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday requiring people to wear masks when they are in an indoor public space and in crowded outdoor spaces.

The order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who aren't wearing a face covering, with limited exceptions.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 13. A violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but there will be no jail time.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 446 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 67,683.

The death toll increased by 9, bringing the total to 6,024.

Free COVID-19 testing in Allegan County Saturday

Free COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday, July 11 at the Allegan County Human Services Building.

The testing event is a partnership between the Allegan County Health Department and the Michigan National Guard. Together, they will be providing free tests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.





State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

