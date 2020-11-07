Coronavirus updates, July 11: 53,867 recoveries; Case count increases by 653

Here are the live updates for Saturday, July 11.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 653 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 68,948.

The state reports 28 deaths, but 22 of those came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,067.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 10. It shows that 53,867 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly. There are 366 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 99 on ventilators, and 182 in critical care as of July 10.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Michigan wants kids caught up on vaccines after pandemic dip

Michigan’s health department is urging that children be caught up on their vaccines as soon as possible after a drop in immunizations due to the cancellation of appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The percentage of 5-month-olds fully up to date on recommended vaccines was less than half in May, down from about two-thirds in recent years.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 612 new cases of COVID-19, the second time this week daily cases have exceeded 600. Friday's case count is the highest since May 20. The total number of cases is now 68,295.

The increased cases also come as the state reached a new high in testing on Wednesday, July 8.

The state reported 15 deaths, but all 15 of those were from a review of death certificate data. The death toll in Michigan is now 6,039.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

