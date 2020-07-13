Coronavirus updates, July 13: Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 reported; death toll now at 6,075

Here are the live updates for Monday, July 13.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 384 daily cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 69,722.

The state recorded seven deaths; the death toll has reached 6,075.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 10. It shows that 53,867 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The state also hit a new high on testing, with more than 30,000 tests--both diagnostic and serologic--conducted on Friday, July 10.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly. There are 366 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 99 on ventilators, and 182 in critical care as of July 10.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Whitmer scales back scope of practice laws for medical professionals

Governor Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-150 which scales back the suspension of scope of practice laws for frontline health care workers while continuing suspension of certain licensing and certification requirements for health care professionals, life support and first aid workers, and 911 operators. The order replaces Executive Order 2020-61, which is rescinded.

Under Executive Order 2020-150, any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended.

Professional certifications for individuals in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and first aid will remain in effect during the current emergency declaration, even if they would otherwise be set to expire.

Sunday's cases

In the state's Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 390 daily cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 69,338.

The state recorded one death, bringing the death toll to 6,068.

The state updates recovery data every Saturday -- the latest is from Friday, July 10 and shows 53,867 people have recovered from the virus. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

