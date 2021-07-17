Coronavirus updates, July 16: 881 new cases, 16 deaths since Tuesday

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, July 16.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Cases since Tuesday

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 881 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths since Tuesday, July 13. Of those deaths, seven were identified during a Vital Records review.

In total 897,598 cases have been reported by the state health department and 19,848 people from Michigan have died from the virus since last March.

State announces data change

According to the MDHHS, COVID-19 data will be updated twice a week beginning July 5.

COVID data will be posted twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.