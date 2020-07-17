Coronavirus updates, July 17: Battle Creek Police station closed over 4 positive COVID-19 cases

Here are the live updates for Friday, July 17.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Battle Creek Police station closed over 4 positive COVID-19 cases

The Battle Creek Police Department station closed to the public at noon on Friday due to four positive COVID-19 cases within the department.

Four police department staff have tested positive this week and are all recovering at home. Officials did not specific if the employees were officers or not.

The city said it is following Calhoun County Public Health Department protocols, and the health department is working through contact tracing and additional testing of those who may have come in contact with the infected staff.

The situation does not impact the 911 response.

Michigan agency orders hearing for East Lansing bar tied to outbreak

Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol.

A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 645 daily cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 71,842.

The state recorded 16 deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,101. The deaths announced Thursday also included 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

