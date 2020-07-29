Coronavirus updates, July 29: 996 cases reported, 300 from testing backlog

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, July 29.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 996 cases of COVID-19. The state said 300 of the cases are from a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory. The total number of cases is now at 80,172.

The death toll is at 6,172 from the virus with two daily deaths reported Wednesday.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 24. It shows that 57,502 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 442 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 135 on ventilators, and 211 in critical care as of July 28.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

New drive-up COVID-19 testing location coming to Holland

NxGen MDx, a genetic screening company out of Grand Rapids, announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Ottawa County Department of Public Health and Holland Hospital to bring drive-up coronavirus testing to Holland.

The testing will take place at Holland Hospital and will happen from Aug. 3 through Aug. 28. The location will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NxGen MDx says the results will be reported within 24 to 48 hours of a sample receipt.

To be tested, an appointment must be made online.

Rite Aid opens 2 COVID-19 testing locations in West Michigan

There are now two new locations in the Greater Grand Rapids area to get tested for COVID-19.

Rite Aid announced Wednesday that a location in Grand Rapids and one in Kentwood would now provide no-charge coronavirus nasal tests.

The locations have started the testing services through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 669 daily cases of COVID-19; there are now 79,176 total cases.

The state reported 16 deaths, but 11 of those came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll has reached 6,170.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

