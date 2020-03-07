Coronavirus updates, July 3: Cases increase by 460; Three deaths reported

Here are the live updates for Friday, July 3.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 460 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, making the total 65,135. This is a decrease from Thursday's month-long daily high, but it is still one of the highest reported daily counts in a month.

The death toll increased by three; the total number of deaths is now 5,969.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 26. It shows that 51,099 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly. There are 315 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 92 on ventilators, and 180 in critical care as of July 2.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Fauci warns new coronavirus mutation may spread more easily

There is evidence that the coronavirus has mutated and that the new form may be even easier to spread, according to the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

All viruses mutate naturally, but Fauci said that researchers are currently trying to confirm if the possible COVID-19 mutation is more transmissible. "There’s a little dispute about it," he said.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 543 new cases Thursday, making the total 64,675.

The death toll rose by 15, however, 13 of those were additional deaths included after a records review. The total death count is now 5,966.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

