Coronavirus updates, July 30: State of Michigan records 715 cases and 19 deaths

Here are the live updates for Thursday, July 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 715 cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now at 80,887.

The death toll is at 6,191 from the virus with 19 deaths reported Thursday. Of the 19 deaths, 14 are from a records review.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 24. It shows that 57,502 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 442 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 135 on ventilators, and 211 in critical care as of July 28.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Whitmer limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and closes bars in upper Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan while letting Detroit’s three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.

The changes start Friday, July 31 and they limit statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and close bars for indoor service across the state, including upper Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 996 cases of COVID-19.

The state said 300 of the cases are from a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory. The total number of cases is now at 80,172.

The death toll is at 6,172 from the virus with two daily deaths reported Wednesday.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

