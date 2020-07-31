Coronavirus updates, July 31: 734 daily cases; 8 deaths recorded

Here are the live updates for Friday, July 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 734 daily cases of COVID-19 Friday. The total number is now 81,621.

There were eight deaths recorded, to make the death toll 6,199.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, July 24. It shows that 57,502 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 438 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 153 on ventilators, and 228 in critical care as of July 30.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Family Fare, D&W pharmacies offering free COVID-19 testing starting Aug. 3

SpartanNash announced Friday that five Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores will offer free COVID-19 testing starting Monday, Aug. 3 through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The COVID-19 tests will be self-administered by customers using the drive-thru at the pharmacies. SpartanNash pharmacists guide customers through the self-administered nasal swab, and results are shared within three to five days.

Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores in Allendale, Byron Center, Wyoming, Grand Rapids and Holland will participate. The testing will take place by appointment only.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 715 cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now at 80,887.

The death toll is at 6,191 from the virus with 19 deaths reported Thursday. Of the 19 deaths, 14 are from a records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

