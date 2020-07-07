Coronavirus updates, July 7: Whitmer says Michigan could backtrack in reopening; 3 employees test positive at Gun Lake Casino

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, July 7.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan could backtrack in reopening, Whitmer says

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview Tuesday morning that Michigan could soon backtrack in reopening if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

Whitmer sat down for a virtual interview with CNN Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan. During the interview Whitmer said she is prepared to take heat if that’s what it takes to keep Michiganders healthy.

“I took a lot of heat when we brought that (first) curve down, we saved thousands of lives, I’m prepared to take heat if that’s what it’s going to take to keep people safe,” Whitmer said.

Three Gun Lake Casino employees test positive for COVID-19

Gun Lake Casino announced Tuesday that two more team members have tested positive for COVID-19, marking three employees who have tested positive for the virus in the past week.

The casino also said that the positive cases make up less than 0.25% of the total number of team members at the facility and that they remain dedicated to creating a safe and healthy environment.

For now, the casino will remain open.

Michigan authorizes $115M for businesses hurt by pandemic

Michigan’s economic development board has authorized a $115 million grant program for small businesses, nonprofits, farms and agricultural processors hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Entities can start applying July 15. Michigan will disburse the funding to local economic development organizations that will give it to businesses and nonprofits.

Verify: Claim about Kent County COVID-19 cases, recovery rate is false

An article from a website that appears to be local news made an inaccurate claim about Kent County's COVID-19 cases and recovery rate, and that headline is making the rounds on social media.

The story from the Grand Rapids Reporter, which is a part of Metric Media, offers this headline: "State Report: Kent County COVID recovery rate 99.94% through June 30." However, Dr. Adam London with the Kent County Health Department says the basis for that calculation is false.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 297 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 66,173.

The death toll increased by 3; a total of 5,975 deaths have been recorded.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.