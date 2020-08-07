Coronavirus updates, July 8: Joint Select Committee investigating state's COVID-19 response

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, July 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Joint Select Committee investigates state's response to COVID-19

Committee members from both the Michigan House and Senate are expected to meet and investigate whether the state government is transparent and accountable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will explore ways to implement best practices fro future state crises and ask question on issues that have risen from the administration's response to the current pandemic, such as general preparedness, contracting procurement of PPE and testing supplies, reopening regional unemployment offices and information technology, including the Unemployment Insurancy Agency's MiDAS system.

There will be two meetings on Wednesday, July 8. The first will start at 9:30 a.m. and the second at noon. Both are happening in Lansing.

Tuesday's cases

In the state's Tuesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 454 new cases of COVID-19. The state total is now 66,627.

The death toll increased by 30, but the state said 20 of those were identified through a review of death certificate state. The total number of deaths is now 6,005.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

