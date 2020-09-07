Coronavirus updates, July 9: Whitmer to update state on COVID-19 response

Here are the live updates fro Thursday, July 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Free COVID-19 testing in Allegan County starting July 11

Free COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday, July 11 at the Allegan County Human Services Building.

The testing event is a partnership between the Allegan County Health Department and the Michigan National Guard. Together, they will be providing free tests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 67,237.

The death toll increased by 10, making it 6,015.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

