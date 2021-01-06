Coronavirus updates, June 1: State reports 862 new cases, 13 deaths over the last 3 days

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, May 30; Monday, May 31; and Tuesday, June 1.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined COVID-19 case count of 862 and 13 deaths for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The total number of cases is now at 888,581, and 19,176 people have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Tuesday's data represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, May 29. Over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases was 287 per day.

Some changes to COVID-19 restrictions made Tuesday in Michigan

Several changes to COVID-19 restrictions begin Tuesday in Michigan.

On May 20, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced alterations to the MI Vacc to Normal plan, stating that multiple restrictions would be lifted June 1 before fully reopening the state July 1.

Starting Tuesday, all outdoor capacity limits are lifted. This means people can have larger outdoor celebrations and places like ballparks and outdoor concert venues can fill up to full capacity.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 445 cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths on Saturday. Of those deaths, 48 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases is now at 887,719 and 19,163 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

