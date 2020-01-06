Coronavirus updates, June 1: Whitmer to provide update on state's response

Here are the live updates for Monday, June 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state's response at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

COVID-19 spike in 2 counties due to residents not following CDC guidelines, Health Department says

While overall COVID-19 cases in Michigan have started to decrease, two counties are experiencing a spike in cases. According to District Health Department #10 (DHD#10), this spike is due to individuals not following guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Newaygo and Oceana Counties fall under the jurisdictions of DHD#10.

"As of Sunday, Newaygo County has 106 confirmed cases and Oceana County has 85. Those are the highest number of cases out of DHD10's 10 county jurisdiction," said Newaygo County Emergency Services in a statement sent Monday morning. "According to the health department, many of these cases are due to families getting together where asymptomatic individuals unknowingly spread the virus to family members and then to coworkers."

MDHHS ensuring access to Medicaid behavioral health services during pandemic

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today announced plans to ensure residents will continue to have access to behavioral health services as providers deal with challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDHHS is working with the state’s regional Pre-Paid Inpatient Health Plans (PIHPS) on stability plans for providers of Medicaid-funded behavioral health and developmental disability services. Consistent with their contractual responsibilities, the department will work together with plans to ensure that service providers remain viable.

MDHHS is requiring that each of the state’s 10 PIHPs submit a Provider Network Stability Plan that outlines the steps being taken to support its network of providers. Stability plans are due June 4.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 57,397.

The death toll increased by 28; the total is now 5,491.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

