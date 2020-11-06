Coronavirus updates, June 11: Michigan's eviction suspension expires Thursday

Here are the live updates for Thursday, June 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Meijer to start accepting bottle, can returns on June 15

Meijer announced Thursday that it will begin accepting beverage containers for return on Monday, June 15 at its Michigan stores after temporarily discontinuing returns in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers will need to take additional action around sanitization and social distancing to accommodate the expected return of large quantities of bottles and cans that have been stockpiled during the pandemic.

Michigan's eviction suspension expires Thursday

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosens restrictions that have been in place for weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak, the executive order that temporarily suspended evictions across the state of Michigan is set to expire on June 11 at 11:59 p.m. The governor first issued the order at the end of March.

$4.35M awarded to 74 businesses in first round of state's small business relief loans

Working in partnership with nine local economic development organizations, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has awarded $4.35 million to 74 small businesses in 40 counties across Michigan in the first round of low-interest loans awarded through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program, MEDC announced Thursday.

Thursday's support builds on $10 million in grants awarded to more than 2,700 businesses through the program last month.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 171 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 59,278. The death count increased by 13, making the total 5,711.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

