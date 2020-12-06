Coronavirus updates, June 12: State offers free testing at 8 locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Whitmer lifts restrictions on overnight summer camps
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that will lift restrictions on overnight residential, travel and troop camps starting June 15.
This will allow children to participate in overnight summer camps. The order also allows certain K-12 school sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to resume. They are only permitted if social distancing is followed.
State offers free COVID-19 testing at eight locations this weekend
The Michigan National Guard is assisting the state and local health departments to offer free COVID-19 testing at eight locations across Michigan this weekend.
The drive-up sites are free to the public, and people do not need to be pre-screened to get a test.
The locations are:
Branch County
Branch County Fairgrounds
262 S. Sprague St.
Coldwater, MI 49036
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Chippewa County
Sault Area High School
904 Marquette Ave.
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Gratiot County
Alma Middle School
1700 Pine Ave.
Alma, MI 48801
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Marquette County
Berry Events Center, Northern Michigan University
400 W. Fair Ave
Marquette, MI 49855
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Muskegon County
Oak Ridge Middle School
251 S. Wolf Lake Rd.
Muskegon, MI 49442
Friday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Newago County
Newago County Admin & Health Department
1087 Newell Street
White Cloud, MI 49349
Saturday& Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Schoolcraft County
Schoolcraft County Road Commission
332 East Rd.
Manistique, MI 49854
Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wayne County
Ecorse High School
27225 W. Outer Dr.
Ecorse, MI 48229
Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday's cases
In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 218 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 59,496. The death count increased by 26, making the total 5,737.
State recommendations for COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
