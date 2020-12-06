Coronavirus updates, June 12: State offers free testing at 8 locations

Here are the live updates for Friday, June 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer lifts restrictions on overnight summer camps

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that will lift restrictions on overnight residential, travel and troop camps starting June 15.

This will allow children to participate in overnight summer camps. The order also allows certain K-12 school sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to resume. They are only permitted if social distancing is followed.

State offers free COVID-19 testing at eight locations this weekend

The Michigan National Guard is assisting the state and local health departments to offer free COVID-19 testing at eight locations across Michigan this weekend.

The drive-up sites are free to the public, and people do not need to be pre-screened to get a test.

The locations are:

Branch County

Branch County Fairgrounds

262 S. Sprague St.

Coldwater, MI 49036

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chippewa County

Sault Area High School

904 Marquette Ave.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Gratiot County

Alma Middle School

1700 Pine Ave.

Alma, MI 48801

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marquette County

Berry Events Center, Northern Michigan University

400 W. Fair Ave

Marquette, MI 49855

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Muskegon County

Oak Ridge Middle School

251 S. Wolf Lake Rd.

Muskegon, MI 49442

Friday: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Newago County

Newago County Admin & Health Department

1087 Newell Street

White Cloud, MI 49349

Saturday& Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft County

Schoolcraft County Road Commission

332 East Rd.

Manistique, MI 49854

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wayne County

Ecorse High School

27225 W. Outer Dr.

Ecorse, MI 48229

Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 218 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now 59,496. The death count increased by 26, making the total 5,737.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

