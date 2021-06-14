Coronavirus updates, June 14: State reports 338 cases, 8 deaths for Sunday and Monday

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday and Monday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined count of 338 cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases was 169 per day. The state also reported 8 deaths.

The total number of cases is at 892,469 since the onset of the pandemic. The death toll now stands at 19,548.

Vaccination event with free gift cards coming to GR Juneteenth celebration

A vaccination event with an extra incentive is headed to the Grand Rapids Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Cherry Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, June 19 onsite at the Calder Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. Gift cards will be provided for visitors while supplies last. The health organization is a non-profit committed to providing care to all, especially underserved populations across Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 198 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths on Saturday. Of those deaths, 50 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The total number of cases is now at 892,131 and 19,540 people have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

