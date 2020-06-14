Coronavirus updates, June 14: Daily death count drops to 3; Total cases near 60,000

Here are the live updates for Saturday, June 13.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 59,990.

The daily death toll dropped to three, which is the lowest increase since March 22. The death total has reached 5,770.

Hospitalizations continue to drop. There are 379 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 139 on ventilators, and 219 in critical care.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, June 12. It shows that 44,964 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

State offers free COVID-19 testing this weekend

The Michigan National Guard is assisting the state and local health departments to offer free COVID-19 testing across Michigan this weekend.

The drive-up sites are free to the public, and people do not need to be pre-screened to get a test.

The locations are:

Branch County

Branch County Fairgrounds

262 S. Sprague St.

Coldwater, MI 49036

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chippewa County

Sault Area High School

904 Marquette Ave.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Marquette County

Berry Events Center, Northern Michigan University

400 W. Fair Ave

Marquette, MI 49855

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Newago County

Newago County Admin & Health Department

1087 Newell Street

White Cloud, MI 49349

Saturday& Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft County

Schoolcraft County Road Commission

332 East Rd.

Manistique, MI 49854

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wayne County

Ecorse High School

27225 W. Outer Dr.

Ecorse, MI 48229

Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 180 new cases cases of COVID-19, making the total of 59,801.

The death count increased by 22, and the total death toll has reached 5,767.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

