Coronavirus updates, June 15: FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

Here are the live updates for Monday, June 15

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

In Monday's announcement, the FDA said based on new evidence, oral formulations of hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine "are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19" under the emergency use authorization.

Hair and nail salons reopen Monday

Hair salons and other personal-care businesses across the state can reopen Monday, June 15 after being shut down earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of stylists, makeup artists and personal care providers have needed to redirect their business plans following the virus, as well as prepare to reopen with proper PPE and sanitation equipment. Some salons will even install plastic dividers to protect clients, and the typical gathering spots, such as the front desk or lobbies will no longer be full of staff or guests.

WMU has rapid-result COVID-19 testing

Western Michigan University’s Sindecuse Health Center has become one of the few sites in Kalamazoo County to offer rapid-result antigen testing that detects active COVID-19 cases.

University students, faculty, staff, retirees and their dependents, along with Kalamazoo College and Kalamazoo Valley County Community College employees and students, are eligible to use the health center for antigen testing, which quickly detects fragments of proteins found on or within the virus by testing samples collected from nasal cavity swabs and produces same-day results. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the test for nationwide use in early May.

The cost to take the test will depend on a variety of factors, including each person’s health insurance provider; many providers are waiving fees for COVID-19 treatment for those who are symptomatic and test positive for the virus.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 189 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 59,990.

The daily death toll dropped to three, which is the lowest increase since March 22. The death total has reached 5,770.





State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

